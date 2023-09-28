In compliance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from October 1, 2023 up to 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.
