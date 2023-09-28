September 27, 2023 SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/54 Ref: 532509 Ref: SUPRAJIT BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400 051 Dear Sirs, Sub: Closure of Trading Window

In compliance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from October 1, 2023 up to 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.

