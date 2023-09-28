September 27, 2023

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Closure of Trading Window

In compliance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from October 1, 2023 up to 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suprajit Engineering Limited

MEDAPPA

GOWDA JANTIKAPU

Digitally signed by

MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU Date: 2023.09.27 14:22:13 +05'30'

Medappa Gowda. J

CFO & Company Secretary

