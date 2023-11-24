Official SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING LIMITED press release
Suprajit Engineering : PurchaseofLand
November 24, 2023 at 12:18 am EST
November 24, 2023
SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/66
Sub: Purchase of Industrial property
Suprajit is pleased to inform you that an outright purchase of industrial property with land measuring 1,75,000 sq.ft along with buildings measuring 70,000 sq.ft located at Jigani Industrial Area. Jigani is one of the prime industrial areas in Karnataka on the outskirts of Bangalore with close proximity to certain key customers of Suprajit.
Suprajit Technology Center ("STC") is in an advanced stage of negotiating with customers on certain "beyond cables" projects which are expected to be housed in this facility, once all infrastructure updates are done and these new contracts are won.
Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling automotive and other components. The Company's auto components mainly consist of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles and cater to both domestic and international markets. Its product categories include Braking System, Control Cables, Display Cluster and Telematics, Friction Products, Gear Box, Gear Shifter Systems, Lighting Systems, Linear Actuation, and Throttle Controls. Its products include Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Charging Gun Lock Actuator, Circular USB Charger module, Control Cable Systems, E Twist Throttle, Electronic Foot Throttle, EV 003, Gear Shifter Cable AT, Gear Shifter Cable MT, GY Cable, Halogen Lamps, Hand Brake, Hi-Low Gear shifter, High Force Actuator, Hour Meter (LCD), Inline Clutch, Lever Mounted CBS, Medium Force Actuator 1, Park Release Mechanism, and Rectangular USB Charger module.