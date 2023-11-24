November 24, 2023

Sub: Purchase of Industrial property

Suprajit is pleased to inform you that an outright purchase of industrial property with land measuring 1,75,000 sq.ft along with buildings measuring 70,000 sq.ft located at Jigani Industrial Area. Jigani is one of the prime industrial areas in Karnataka on the outskirts of Bangalore with close proximity to certain key customers of Suprajit.

Suprajit Technology Center ("STC") is in an advanced stage of negotiating with customers on certain "beyond cables" projects which are expected to be housed in this facility, once all infrastructure updates are done and these new contracts are won.

