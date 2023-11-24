November 24, 2023 SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/66 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400 051 Ref: 532509 Ref: SUPRAJIT Dear Sirs, Sub: Purchase of Industrial property

Suprajit is pleased to inform you that an outright purchase of industrial property with land measuring 1,75,000 sq.ft along with buildings measuring 70,000 sq.ft located at Jigani Industrial Area. Jigani is one of the prime industrial areas in Karnataka on the outskirts of Bangalore with close proximity to certain key customers of Suprajit.

Suprajit Technology Center ("STC") is in an advanced stage of negotiating with customers on certain "beyond cables" projects which are expected to be housed in this facility, once all infrastructure updates are done and these new contracts are won.

