September 5, 2023 SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/50 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G, P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400 051 Ref: 532509 Ref: SUPRAJIT

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares under the SEL ESAR Plan -2017 of the Company

This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 41,511 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to 36 employees, who have exercised their option under the "SEL ESAR Plan -2017" of the Company.

The allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.

Please take this intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suprajit Engineering Limited