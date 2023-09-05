September 5, 2023

SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/50

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Ref: 532509

Ref: SUPRAJIT

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares under the SEL ESAR Plan -2017 of the Company

This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 41,511 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to 36 employees, who have exercised their option under the "SEL ESAR Plan -2017" of the Company.

The allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.

Please take this intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Suprajit Engineering Limited

MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU

Digitally signed by MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU

Date: 2023.09.05 13:07:16 +05'30'

Medappa Gowda J

CFO & Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Suprajit Engineering Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 18:07:01 UTC.