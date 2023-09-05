Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares under the SEL ESAR Plan -2017 of the Company
This is to inform you that the Company has allotted 41,511 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each to 36 employees, who have exercised their option under the "SEL ESAR Plan -2017" of the Company.
The allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company in all respects.
Please take this intimation on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Suprajit Engineering Limited
MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU
Digitally signed by MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU
Date: 2023.09.05 13:07:16 +05'30'
Medappa Gowda J
CFO & Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Suprajit Engineering Limited published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 18:07:01 UTC.
Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling automotive and other components. The Company's auto components mainly consist of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles and cater to both domestic and international markets. Its product categories include Braking System, Control Cables, Display Cluster and Telematics, Friction Products, Gear Box, Gear Shifter Systems, Lighting Systems, Linear Actuation, and Throttle Controls. Its products include Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Charging Gun Lock Actuator, Circular USB Charger module, Control Cable Systems, E Twist Throttle, Electronic Foot Throttle, EV 003, Gear Shifter Cable AT, Gear Shifter Cable MT, GY Cable, Halogen Lamps, Hand Brake, Hi-Low Gear shifter, High Force Actuator, Hour Meter (LCD), Inline Clutch, Lever Mounted CBS, Medium Force Actuator 1, Park Release Mechanism, and Rectangular USB Charger module.