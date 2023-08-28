August 28, 2023

SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/44

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,

P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Ref: 532509

Ref: SUPRAJIT

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Addendum to the announcement dated August 24, 2023.

With reference to our announcement dated August 24, 2023. The dates to be read as September 30, 2023 instead of August 31, 2023 and October 1, 2023 instead of Sept 1, 2023.

Please treat the above as compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

For Suprajit Engineering Limited

MEDAPPA

GOWDA JANTIKAPU

Digitally signed by

MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU Date: 2023.08.28 10:03:51 +05'30'

Medappa Gowda J

CFO & Company Secretary

