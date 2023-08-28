End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange -
Suprajit Engineering : StockExchangeupdateAddendum28Aug2023
August 28, 2023
SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/44
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,
P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400 051
Ref: 532509
Ref: SUPRAJIT
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Addendum to the announcement dated August 24, 2023.
With reference to our announcement dated August 24, 2023. The dates to be read as September 30, 2023 instead of August 31, 2023 and October 1, 2023 instead of Sept 1, 2023.
Please treat the above as compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Thanking you
Yours faithfully
For Suprajit Engineering Limited
Digitally signed by
MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU Date: 2023.08.28 10:03:51 +05'30'
Medappa Gowda J
CFO & Company Secretar
y Attachments
Disclaimer Suprajit Engineering Limited published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 05:02:01 UTC.
Suprajit Engineering Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling automotive and other components. The Company's auto components mainly consist of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps and other components for automobiles and cater to both domestic and international markets. Its product categories include Braking System, Control Cables, Display Cluster and Telematics, Friction Products, Gear Box, Gear Shifter Systems, Lighting Systems, Linear Actuation, and Throttle Controls. Its products include Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Charging Gun Lock Actuator, Circular USB Charger module, Control Cable Systems, E Twist Throttle, Electronic Foot Throttle, EV 003, Gear Shifter Cable AT, Gear Shifter Cable MT, GY Cable, Halogen Lamps, Hand Brake, Hi-Low Gear shifter, High Force Actuator, Hour Meter (LCD), Inline Clutch, Lever Mounted CBS, Medium Force Actuator 1, Park Release Mechanism, and Rectangular USB Charger module.
