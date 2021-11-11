Announcement according to Article 25.1.4 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/11 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Golden Supreme International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees: Indirect subsidiary (100%) (3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$12,664,619 thousand (4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,118,412 thousand (5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NT$152,338 thousand (6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence: NT$1,270,750 thousand (7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made: NT$453,230 thousand (8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: Guarantee for subsidiary's banking facility 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital: NT$350,304 thousand (2)Cumulative gains/losses: NT$125,546 thousand 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1)Condition: Upon expiration of the contract (2)Date: 1 year 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NT$26,384,623 thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NT$13,048,610 thousand 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:123.64% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial statements:15.54% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None