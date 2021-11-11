Log in
Announcement according to Article 25.1.4 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

11/11/2021 | 05:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Supreme Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/11 Time of announcement 18:00:45
Subject 
 Announcement according to Article 25.1.4 of
Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of
Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/11
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Name of endorsed/guaranteed company: Golden Supreme International Trading
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:
Indirect subsidiary (100%)
(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees: NT$12,664,619 thousand
(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: NT$1,118,412 thousand
(5)The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NT$152,338 thousand
(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence:
NT$1,270,750 thousand
(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
guarantees were made: NT$453,230 thousand
(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
Guarantee for subsidiary's banking facility
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1)Capital: NT$350,304 thousand
(2)Cumulative gains/losses: NT$125,546 thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1)Condition: Upon expiration of the contract
(2)Date: 1 year
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NT$26,384,623 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): NT$13,048,610 thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company��s net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:123.64%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company��s net worth on the latest financial
statements:15.54%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Supreme Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
