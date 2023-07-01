Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the development of commercial and residential projects. The Company's projects include Belmac Residences in Pune, NAINA in Panvel and BELMAC RIVERSIDE. The Belmac Residences project consists of approximately six Buildings of 15 story each of two bedroom hall kitchen (BHK)/three BHK/four BHK beautiful apartments with central garden, clubhouse, squash court, five-aside football court, hydroponic farm, spa, business center, gymnasium, banquet hall, children play area, concierge desk, games room, day care center, and other facilities. It also focuses on various developments in Panvel, Mumbai. BELMAC RIVERSIDE is its residential project, which consists of about one BHK units and two BHK units in three to seven storey buildings. The Company's subsidiary is Helmet Traderz Limited.