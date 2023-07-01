Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India) Limited announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held 1st July, 2023 approved the appointment of Ms. Riddhi Rajesh Doshi, Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of
India having Membership No. A71267, as a Company Secretary cum Compliance officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company. Ms. Riddhi Rajesh Doshi is an Associate Member (Membership No. 71267) of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She also holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce.
