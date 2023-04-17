Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Supreme Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   GB00BDT89C08

SUPREME PLC

(SUP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:18:20 2023-04-17 am EDT
108.49 GBX   +10.14%
05:40aSterling to Fall if UK Data Boost Case For BOE Pause
DJ
05:08aSupreme shares soar amid positive earnings expectations and outlook
AN
04:44aFTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supreme shares soar amid positive earnings expectations and outlook

04/17/2023 | 05:08am EDT
(Alliance News) - Supreme PLC's stock price soared on Monday after it said it expects to report an increase in annual revenue, although expecting a profit measure to fall, while its outlook for the current financial year remains strong.

Supreme is a Manchester-based firm that manufactures and distributes battery, lighting and vaping products. Shares were up 11% to 109.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

In the financial year that ended March 31, the company said it expects revenue to rise 15% to at least GBP150 million from GBP130.8 million a year earlier.

However, it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to fall 8.5% to at least GBP19.3 million from GBP21.1 million.

Overall, Supreme said its financial 2023 performance will be "comfortably ahead of current market expectations", noting a strong performance in the second half of the year. This was through delivering organic growth across its core business, supplemented by the earnings from the two vaping acquisitions completed in the first half of the year, it said.

Supreme's Vaping unit saw revenue rise 72% to GBP75.0 million during its financial 2023 from GBP43.5 million a year earlier.

It added it was "encouraged to hear" of the UK government's "continued support for vaping as the "most effective" smoking cessation tool, noting "the launch its national 'swap to stop campaign' where the government plans to provide vape starter kits to support one million adults to quit smoking over the next two years."

Looking ahead, Supreme expects to "maintain its strong growth trajectory" during its financial 2024, predicting trading to be "slightly ahead" of current market expectations, alongside confidence in delivering both organic and acquisition-led growth.

At March 31, it expects bank borrowings net of cash to have stood at neutral, a reduction of GBP12.9 million since the previous half-year end. This serves as a "reminder of highly cash-generative nature of the Supreme platform", Supreme said.

Supreme will release its annual results on July 5.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 138 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2023 10,4 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net Debt 2023 8,40 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 116 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart SUPREME PLC
Duration : Period :
Supreme Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPREME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 98,50 GBX
Average target price 180,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 82,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Singh Chadha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suzanne Gwendoline Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Andrew McDonald Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Will Faulkner Manager-Information Technology
Mark Richard Cashmore Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME PLC1.55%144
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.60%112 486
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.07%92 440
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.10%64 487
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.10%49 346
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)14.46%34 481
