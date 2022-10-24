Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Supreme Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   GB00BDT89C08

SUPREME PLC

(SUP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:10 2022-10-24 am EDT
83.99 GBX   +8.37%
04:58aSupreme trading in line with expectations as Vaping trade stays strong
AI
04:38a10-Year Gilt Yield Falls to Lowest Level In a Month
DJ
04:07aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Mixed China Data, Eye UK Politics
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supreme trading in line with expectations as Vaping trade stays strong

10/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Supreme PLC on Monday said it was trading in line with expectations for the year ending March 31.

The Manchester-based firm manufactures and distributes battery, lighting and vaping products. In the six months to September 30, the Vaping division continued its "strong growth trajectory", and remained a "significant profit driver".

Shares in Supreme were up 5.9% to 82.03 pence each in London on Monday morning.

Supreme reiterated that the Lighting category has slowed down during the period, reflecting a wider slowdown across the market.

"The early indications of recovery evidenced in retail sales across September and October reaffirm the temporary nature of this slow down," Supreme said, adding: "The remainder of the group remains profitable, resilient and highly cash generative."

Looking ahead, it remains confident about its future growth prospects, as it targets organic growth and full integration of recent vaping acquisitions.

"Supreme has both the strong operational foundations and a clearly defined growth strategy in place to further increase its retail footprint across the group's leading categories and continue to capitalise on the fast-growing transition from tobacco to vaping," the firm said.

It will report interim results for the period on November 29.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SUPREME PLC
04:58aSupreme trading in line with expectations as Vaping trade stays strong
AI
04:38a10-Year Gilt Yield Falls to Lowest Level In a Month
DJ
04:07aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Mixed China Data, Eye UK Politics
DJ
03:24aUK Political Turmoil Could Remain Drag on Sterling, Gilts
DJ
09/15Supreme plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
08/09Supreme Buys Vaping Manufacturer Cuts Ice, E-liquids Maker Flavour Core
MT
08/09Supreme Plc acquired Trade and Assets of Cuts Ice Limited and Flavour Core Limited from..
CI
07/05Earnings Flash (SUP.L) SUPREME Posts FY22 Revenue GBP130.8M
MT
07/05Earnings Flash (SUP.L) SUPREME Reports FY22 EPS GBX11.80
MT
07/05Supreme Plc Proposes Final Dividend, Payable on 30 September 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 130 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2023 9,90 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net Debt 2023 5,85 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,57x
Yield 2023 4,32%
Capitalization 90,4 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart SUPREME PLC
Duration : Period :
Supreme Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPREME PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 77,50 GBX
Average target price 180,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandeep Singh Chadha Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suzanne Gwendoline Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Paul Andrew McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Will Faulkner Manager-Information Technology
Mark Richard Cashmore Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME PLC-68.24%101
KEYENCE CORPORATION-33.70%78 431
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.28%68 285
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.38%55 495
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.55%49 173
NIDEC CORPORATION-42.75%30 022