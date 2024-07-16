  • July 16, 2024
  • 4:28 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday July 24, 2024 at 9:00 a.m., to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 21:37:09 UTC.