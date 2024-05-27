Supreme Ventures Limited is a Jamaica-based gaming and entertainment company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the micro-financing, betting, gaming, and lottery operations. It operates through three segments: Lotteries, Sports Betting and Pin Codes. The Lottery segment includes lottery games, offered through the agents' network. The Sports betting segment includes wagers on international sporting events offered through the agents' network local horseracing races, and simulcast horseracing races, video lottery terminal (VLT) games offered at gaming lounges, and food and beverage operations. The Pin Codes segment includes sale of pin codes through the agent's network. It offers a portfolio of online games, such as Scratchaz!, Cash Pot, Hot Pick, Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, Lucky 5, Top Draw, Dollaz, Lotto, Super Lotto, Monsta Ball and Money Time. Its subsidiaries include Supreme Ventures Gaming, Supreme Route Limited, SV REIT Limited, and Supreme Ventures Services Limited.