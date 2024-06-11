  • June 11, 2024
  • 3:58 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that between June 5 - 7, 2024, a Senior Manager sold 85 SVL Shares and a connected party purchased 85,627 SVL Shares.

