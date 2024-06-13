  • June 13, 2024
  • 2:03 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that between June 10 - 12, 2024, a Director purchased 638,848 SVL Shares, a Senior Manager sold 84,950 SVL Shares and a related entity sold 638,848 SVL Shares.

