  • June 28, 2024
  • 8:44 am

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on June 26, 2024, a Director purchased 319,424 SVL shares, and a related entity sold 319,424 SVL shares.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 13:53:13 UTC.