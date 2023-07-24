- July 24, 2023
- 2:44 pm
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) wishes to advise on the purchase of a 15% shareholding in Dolla Financial Services Limited.
This move continues to be in alignment with SVL's growth strategy which has expanded beyond the gaming market and has been making headway into other growth industries with significant potential to meet the ever-growing needs of an eclectic consumer base.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 19:52:18 UTC.