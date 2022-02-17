Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Consideration
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., to consider the payment of an interim dividend.
Sales 2020
39 360 M
252 M
252 M
Net income 2020
2 377 M
15,2 M
15,2 M
Net cash 2020
420 M
2,69 M
2,69 M
P/E ratio 2020
19,7x
Yield 2020
4,39%
Capitalization
48 921 M
313 M
313 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,71x
EV / Sales 2020
1,18x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
99,0%
