  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Supreme Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/16
18.55 JMD   -2.37%
03:48pSUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Dividend Consideration
PU
02/10SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
02/07SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Consideration

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 39 360 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 2 377 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2020 420 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 48 921 M 313 M 313 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nickesha Eulette Senior Vice President-Finance
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Toni Spencer Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED0.27%312
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED19.80%27 037
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-5.95%26 277
EVOLUTION AB-16.25%24 786
SANDS CHINA LTD29.68%24 433
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-5.94%19 741