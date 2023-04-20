Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Supreme Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-18
26.50 JMD   -3.39%
05:50pSupreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Consideration
PU
04/17Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
04/11Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Consideration

04/20/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 50 772 M 333 M 333 M
Net income 2022 3 040 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net Debt 2022 3 411 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 69 761 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Executive Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Peter McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED-11.67%453
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.59%34 595
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED12.31%32 240
SANDS CHINA LTD11.00%29 642
EVOLUTION AB36.69%28 710
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED21.10%16 322
