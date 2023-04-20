Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Consideration
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., to consider the payment of an interim dividend.
Disclaimer
Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 21:49:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Sales 2022
50 772 M
333 M
333 M
Net income 2022
3 040 M
19,9 M
19,9 M
Net Debt 2022
3 411 M
22,4 M
22,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
26,0x
Yield 2022
3,36%
Capitalization
69 761 M
457 M
457 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
1,63x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
98,8%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.