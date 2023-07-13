  • July 13, 2023
  • 1:35 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 18:39:04 UTC.