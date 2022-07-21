Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Declaration
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that the Board of Directors of SVL confirmed that a dividend amount of 18.40 cents per stock unit be paid to shareholders as per the following Resolution: -
"That an interim ordinary dividend of 18.40 cents per stock unit is hereby declared and payable on Thursday, September 22, 2022 to all shareholders on record as at Monday, August 8, 2022."
Disclaimer
Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 19:43:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Sales 2021
43 916 M
290 M
290 M
Net income 2021
2 291 M
15,1 M
15,1 M
Net Debt 2021
2 083 M
13,8 M
13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
21,3x
Yield 2021
4,22%
Capitalization
90 985 M
601 M
601 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,18x
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.