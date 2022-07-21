Log in
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-19
34.50 JMD   +4.58%
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Dividend Declaration

07/21/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that the Board of Directors of SVL confirmed that a dividend amount of 18.40 cents per stock unit be paid to shareholders as per the following Resolution: -

"That an interim ordinary dividend of 18.40 cents per stock unit is hereby declared and payable on Thursday, September 22, 2022 to all shareholders on record as at Monday, August 8, 2022."

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 19:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 916 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2021 2 291 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 90 985 M 601 M 601 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nickesha Eulette Senior Vice President-Finance
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Toni Spencer Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED86.49%601
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.63%25 445
EVOLUTION AB-25.70%19 834
SANDS CHINA LTD-4.85%18 042
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-33.11%16 906
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-18.32%16 579