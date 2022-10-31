Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Senior Management Update

The Board of Supreme Ventures Limited wishes to advise on the departure of Maria Walters, Senior Vice President - Finance and Toni Spencer, Senior Vice President - HR & Administration effective October 31, 2022. Mrs. Spencer will remain a Director on the Board of Posttopost Betting Limited.
The Board thanks Maria and Toni for their invaluable contributions to the company and wishes them success in their future endeavors.
