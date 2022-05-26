Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Supreme Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-23
27.95 JMD   -6.83%
04/29SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
04/28SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/28SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) 2021 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

05/26/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on May 18, 2022, a connected party purchased 10,000 SVL shares.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:15:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 73 843 M 480 M 480 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nickesha Eulette Senior Vice President-Finance
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Toni Spencer Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED51.08%478
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-3.59%21 628
EVOLUTION AB-23.95%21 315
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-22.60%20 027
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-21.05%16 322
SANDS CHINA LTD-22.91%14 435