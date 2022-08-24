Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Supreme Ventures Limited
  News
  Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-22
29.90 JMD   +3.82%
03:18pSUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
08/10SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
08/02SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

08/24/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on August 19, 2022, a connected party sold 2,500,000 SVL shares.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 916 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 2 291 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 78 854 M 527 M 527 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Toni Spencer Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED61.62%525
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.78%24 651
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-7.74%22 611
EVOLUTION AB-29.16%18 343
SANDS CHINA LTD-9.36%16 976
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-19.83%16 135