  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Supreme Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-08-30
28.52 JMD   -4.62%
02:34aSUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
08/30SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
08/24SUPREME VENTURES : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that between August 29 - 31, 2022, a Senior Manager sold a total of 41,762 SVL shares.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 916 M 296 M 296 M
Net income 2021 2 291 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 76 797 M 518 M 518 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Toni Spencer Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED54.16%518
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.16%24 506
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-12.59%22 028
SANDS CHINA LTD-2.53%18 250
EVOLUTION AB-33.25%17 221
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-18.06%16 285