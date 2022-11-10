Advanced search
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-08
26.50 JMD   +1.53%
10/31Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Senior Management Update
PU
10/28Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
10/20Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

11/10/2022 | 03:29pm EST
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on November 7, 2022, a Senior Manager sold a total of 45,000 SVL shares and a related entity purchased a total of 48,088 SVL shares.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 20:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
