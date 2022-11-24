Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that between November 18 - 22, 2022, a connected party sold 5,249 SVL shares and a related entity purchased 20,000 SVL shares.
Sales 2021
43 916 M
286 M
286 M
Net income 2021
2 291 M
14,9 M
14,9 M
Net Debt 2021
2 083 M
13,6 M
13,6 M
P/E ratio 2021
21,3x
Yield 2021
4,22%
Capitalization
64 375 M
420 M
420 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,18x
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
99,0%
