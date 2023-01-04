Advanced search
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-02
27.50 JMD   -8.33%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

01/04/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on December 30, 2022, a related entity purchased a total of 222,553 SVL shares.

Attachments

Financials
Sales 2021 43 916 M 294 M 294 M
Net income 2021 2 291 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 72 525 M 486 M 486 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Lance Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED-8.33%527
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.88%29 960
SANDS CHINA LTD3.86%27 865
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.42%24 150
EVOLUTION AB4.33%21 418
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.33%13 564