    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-02
25.00 JMD   -1.96%
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
02/03Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
01/04Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

02/06/2023 | 01:30pm EST
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on February 3, 2023, a connected party sold 78,832 SVL shares.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 18:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 43 916 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 2 291 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 65 931 M 430 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Lance Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED-16.67%430
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.20%30 503
SANDS CHINA LTD11.39%29 760
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC17.63%28 283
EVOLUTION AB31.93%27 182
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED19.43%16 678