  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Supreme Ventures Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-16
25.88 JMD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

03/20/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on March 17, 2023, a connected party purchased 1,844 SVL shares.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 19:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 43 916 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2021 2 291 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 68 252 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Lance Hylton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED-13.73%448
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC20.68%29 211
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.10%28 737
SANDS CHINA LTD3.47%27 633
EVOLUTION AB23.70%25 848
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED13.73%15 269