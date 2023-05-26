|
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on May 22, 2023, a connected party sold 46,473 SVL shares.
Disclaimer
Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
50 772 M
331 M
331 M
|Net income 2022
|
3 040 M
19,8 M
19,8 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 411 M
22,2 M
22,2 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|26,0x
|Yield 2022
|3,36%
|
|Capitalization
|
71 077 M
464 M
464 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,16x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,63x
|Nbr of Employees
|400
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
