  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Supreme Ventures Limited
  News
  Summary
    SVL   JMP8805B1082

SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED

(SVL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-24
27.00 JMD   -1.96%
05:03pSupreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
05/19Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
05/12Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares
PU
Supreme Ventures : SVL) – Trading In Shares

05/26/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on May 22, 2023, a connected party sold 46,473 SVL shares.

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 50 772 M 331 M 331 M
Net income 2022 3 040 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net Debt 2022 3 411 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 71 077 M 464 M 464 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supreme Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary H. Peart Executive Chairman
Aden Whittaker VP-Operations & Information Technology Services
Katherine P. C. Francis Senior VP-Legal & Regulatory Compliance
Peter McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
William David McConnell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPREME VENTURES LIMITED-10.00%467
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC40.97%34 613
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.36%27 515
EVOLUTION AB36.64%27 397
SANDS CHINA LTD-4.63%25 516
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.71%16 227
