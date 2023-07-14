  • July 14, 2023
  • 4:14 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that for the period July 10-13, 2023, a Senior Manager sold 66,723 SVL shares

Attachments

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 21:19:32 UTC.