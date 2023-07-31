  • July 31, 2023
  • 3:22 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that for the period July 25 - 28, 2023, a Connected Party sold 12,466 SVL shares.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 21:23:29 UTC.