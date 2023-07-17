  • July 17, 2023
  • 1:50 pm

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has advised that on June 14, 2023, a Senior Manager sold 33,710 SVL shares.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Supreme Ventures Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 18:57:03 UTC.