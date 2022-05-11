Log in
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 03:59:54 pm EDT
REPEAT -- Supremex Announces Date of Its 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, will release its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before markets open on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on the same day, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the Conference Call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Webcast.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call, please dial the following numbers. We suggest that participants call-in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

Confirmation number: 8256335
Local participants (Montreal area), dial:438 803-0546
International participants, dial:438 803-0546
North-American participants, dial toll-free: 1 888 440-2009

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investors section under Webcast. To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free 1 800 770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and enter the code 8256335. The recording will be available until Thursday, May 19, 2022.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and four manufacturing facilities in the United States employing approximately 825 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:
Mary Chronopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
investors@supremex.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316


© GlobeNewswire 2022
