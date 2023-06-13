Advanced search
    SXP   CA86863R1055

SUPREMEX INC.

(SXP)
2023-06-13
5.710 CAD   -2.06%
Supremex Announces the Passing of a Company Director

06/13/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, sadly announced today the passing of Mr. Andrew I. (Drew) Sullivan, director of the Company.

Mr. Sullivan was a member of Supremex’s Board of Directors since November 2016 and was also a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees since May 2018 as well as a member of the Human Resources Committee since August 2022. He had a long and distinguished career in the business forms and print communication sectors, retiring in 2019 from his role as Senior Vice President of RR Donnelley Brazil, prior to which he was President of RR Donnelley Canada.

“Supremex is deeply saddened by Drew Sullivan’s passing. His strategic vision and business acumen contributed significantly to the development of the Company over the past several years. All members of the organization join me in offering our sincere condolences to his family,” said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com

Contact:
Stewart Emerson Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
President & CEO MBC Capital Markets Advisors
investors@supremex.com  mgoulet@maisonbrison.com 
514 595-0555, extension 2316  514 731-0000, extension 229

