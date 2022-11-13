Advanced search
    SUPRIYA   INE07RO01027

SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED

(SUPRIYA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
250.90 INR   -3.81%
11/10Supriya Lifescience Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/03Supriya Lifescience Appoints New CEO
MT
09/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher as global stocks attempt come back
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supriya Lifescience : Insider Trading - Others

11/13/2022 | 08:22am EST
Date: November 13, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 543434

Scrip Symbol: SUPRIYA

Dear Sir (s),

Sub:- Reporting under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for violation of Company's Insider Trading Policy

This is to inform you that in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("the SEBI Regulations"), Policy for Trading in the securities of Supriya Lifescience Limited by an Insider' ("the Policy"), and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 dated July 23, 2020, the details of violation of the Policy by the Designated Persons along with the action taken by the Company thereon is enclosed as "Annexure A" to this letter.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Supriya Lifescience Limited

Shweta Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A44973

Corporate office

: 207/208, Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063. Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 22 40332727 / 66942507

Fax : +91 22 26860011

GSTIN: 27AALCS8686A1ZX

CIN: L51900MH2008PLC180452 E-mail:supriya@supriyalifescience .com Website: www.supriyalifescience.com

Factory

: A-5/2, Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, M.I.D.C. Tal.- Khed, Dist. - Ratnagiri, Pin :415 722, Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 2356 272299

Fax: +91 2356 272178

E-mail: factory@supriyalifescience.com

GOVT. RECOGNISED EXPORT HOUSE

Annexure A

Report by Supriya Lifescience Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI

(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1

Name of the listed company/ Intermediary/Fiduciary

Supriya Lifescience Limited

  • Please tick appropriate checkbox Reporting in capacity of :  Listed Company
  • Intermediary
  • Fiduciary
  • A. Details of Designated Person (DP)

i.

Name of the DP

Mr. Giju Varghese

ii.

PAN of the DP

ACAPV2013Q

iii.

Designation of DP

Corporate Quality Head - QA

iv.

Functional Role of DP

Corporate Quality Head - QA

v.

Whether DP is Promoter or belongs to Promoter Group

No

B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP

i.

Name of the immediate relative of DP

NIL

ii.

PAN of the immediate relative of DP

NIL

C. Details of transaction(s)

i.

Name of the scrip

SUPRIYA

ii. No of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)

1. Purchased 80 shares on

17.10.2022 for Rs. 23,278.80

during the trading window

closure.

Corporate office

: 207/208, Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063. Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 22 40332727 / 66942507

Fax : +91 22 26860011

GSTIN: 27AALCS8686A1ZX

CIN: L51900MH2008PLC180452 E-mail:supriya@supriyalifescience .com Website: www.supriyalifescience.com

Factory

: A-5/2, Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, M.I.D.C. Tal.- Khed, Dist. - Ratnagiri, Pin :415 722, Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 2356 272299

Fax: +91 2356 272178

E-mail: factory@supriyalifescience.com

GOVT. RECOGNISED EXPORT HOUSE

D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter

i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned

N.A.

DP/director/promoter/promoter group to Company

under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by Company to stock

N.A.

exchanges under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)

Regulations, 2015

4

Details of violations observed under Code of Conduct

Trading in shares of the

Company during the closure of

Trading window.

5

Action taken by Listed company/ Intermediary/ Fiduciary

Being the first instance of

violation of Insider Trading code

by the Designated Person, the

Audit Committee issued a strict

warning letter in this behalf to

the employee to take utmost care

in future to avoid further

stringent action.

6

Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated above

The action stated above was

taken after considering the fact

that it was first instance of

violation on the part of the

Designated Person and the

quantum of shares involved

being non substantial portion.

7

Details of the previous instances of violations, if any, since

N.A.

last financial year

  • If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)

i. Mode of transfer to SEBI - IPEF (Online/Demand Draft)

N.A.

Corporate office

: 207/208, Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063. Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 22 40332727 / 66942507

Fax : +91 22 26860011

GSTIN: 27AALCS8686A1ZX

CIN: L51900MH2008PLC180452 E-mail:supriya@supriyalifescience .com Website: www.supriyalifescience.com

Factory

: A-5/2, Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, M.I.D.C. Tal.- Khed, Dist. - Ratnagiri, Pin :415 722, Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 2356 272299

Fax: +91 2356 272178

E-mail: factory@supriyalifescience.com

GOVT. RECOGNISED EXPORT HOUSE

ii. Details of transfer/payment

N.A.

In case of Online:

Particulars

Details

Name of the transferor

Bank Name, branch and

Account number

UTR/Transaction reference

Number

Transaction date

Transaction Amount (in Rs.)

In case of Demand Draft (DD):

Particulars

Details

Bank Name and branch

DD Number

DD date

DD amount (in Rs.)

9

Any other relevant information

N.A.

For Supriya Lifescience Limited

Shweta Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

PAN: DPCPS7198K

Email: cs@supriyalifescience.com

Date: 13.11.2022

Place: Mumbai

Corporate office

: 207/208, Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400 063. Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 22 40332727 / 66942507

Fax : +91 22 26860011

GSTIN: 27AALCS8686A1ZX

CIN: L51900MH2008PLC180452 E-mail:supriya@supriyalifescience .com Website: www.supriyalifescience.com

Factory

: A-5/2, Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, M.I.D.C. Tal.- Khed, Dist. - Ratnagiri, Pin :415 722, Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +91 2356 272299

Fax: +91 2356 272178

E-mail: factory@supriyalifescience.com

GOVT. RECOGNISED EXPORT HOUSE

Disclaimer

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 13:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
