Supriya Lifescience : Insider Trading - Others

Date: November 13, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 543434 Scrip Symbol: SUPRIYA Dear Sir (s),

Sub:- Reporting under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for violation of Company's Insider Trading Policy

This is to inform you that in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("the SEBI Regulations"), Policy for Trading in the securities of Supriya Lifescience Limited by an Insider' ("the Policy"), and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 dated July 23, 2020, the details of violation of the Policy by the Designated Persons along with the action taken by the Company thereon is enclosed as "Annexure A" to this letter.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Supriya Lifescience Limited

Shweta Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A44973

