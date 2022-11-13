Supriya Lifescience : Insider Trading - Others
Date: November 13, 2022
To,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 543434
Scrip Symbol: SUPRIYA
Dear Sir (s),
Sub:- Reporting under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for violation of Company's Insider Trading Policy
This is to inform you that in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("the SEBI Regulations"), Policy for Trading in the securities of Supriya Lifescience Limited by an Insider' ("the Policy"), and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ISD/ISD/CIR/P/2020/135 dated July 23, 2020, the details of violation of the Policy by the Designated Persons along with the action taken by the Company thereon is enclosed as "Annexure A" to this letter.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Supriya Lifescience Limited
Shweta Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership No.: A44973
Annexure A
Report by Supriya Lifescience Limited for violations related to Code of Conduct under SEBI
(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1
Name of the listed company/
Intermediary/Fiduciary
Supriya Lifescience Limited
Please tick appropriate checkbox Reporting in capacity of : Listed Company
A. Details of Designated Person (DP)
i.
Name of the DP
Mr. Giju Varghese
ii.
PAN of the DP
ACAPV2013Q
iii.
Designation of DP
Corporate Quality Head - QA
iv.
Functional Role of DP
Corporate Quality Head - QA
v.
Whether DP is Promoter or belongs to Promoter Group
No
B. If Reporting is for immediate relative of DP
i.
Name of the immediate relative of DP
NIL
ii.
PAN of the immediate relative of DP
NIL
C. Details of transaction(s)
i.
Name of the scrip
SUPRIYA
ii. No of shares traded and value (Rs.) (Date- wise)
1. Purchased 80 shares on
17.10.2022 for Rs. 23,278.80
during the trading window
closure.
D. In case value of trade(s) is more than Rs.10 lacs in a calendar quarter
i. Date of intimation of trade(s) by concerned
N.A.
DP/director/promoter/promoter group to Company
under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
ii. Date of intimation of trade(s) by Company to stock
N.A.
exchanges under regulation 7 of SEBI (PIT)
Regulations, 2015
4
Details of violations observed under Code of Conduct
Trading in shares of the
Company during the closure of
Trading window.
5
Action taken by Listed company
/ Intermediary/ Fiduciary
Being the first instance of
violation of Insider Trading code
by the Designated Person, the
Audit Committee issued a strict
warning letter in this behalf to
the employee to take utmost care
in future to avoid further
stringent action.
6
Reasons recorded in writing for taking action stated above
The action stated above was
taken after considering the fact
that it was first instance of
violation on the part of the
Designated Person and the
quantum of shares involved
being non substantial portion.
7
Details of the previous instances of violations, if any, since
N.A.
last financial year
If any amount collected for Code of Conduct violation(s)
i. Mode of transfer to SEBI - IPEF (Online/Demand Draft)
N.A.
ii. Details of transfer/payment
N.A.
In case of Online:
Particulars
Details
Name of the transferor
Bank Name, branch and
Account number
UTR/Transaction reference
Number
Transaction date
Transaction Amount (in Rs.)
In case of Demand Draft (DD):
Particulars
Details
Bank Name and branch
DD Number
DD date
DD amount (in Rs.)
9
Any other relevant information
N.A.
For Supriya Lifescience Limited
Shweta Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
PAN: DPCPS7198K
Email: cs@supriyalifescience.com
Date: 13.11.2022
Place: Mumbai
Disclaimer
Supriya Lifescience Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 13:21:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
