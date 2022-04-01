Supriya Lifescience : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LTD.
Creating true values that bind global health
Date: April 1, 2022
To,
The Corporate Services Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street,
Mumbai- 400
001
Scrip Code: 543434
Dear Sir/Madam,
Manager - Listing Department
é
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
NSE Symbol: SUPRIYA
Subject: Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015
Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the
officials of our Company,
Supriya
Lifescience Limited
Analysts/Investors on April 1, 2022 via video conference.
("Company")
will be interacting with
This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation which was referred during the meeting has been already uploaded on the website of the Company www.supriyalifescience.com and is also available on the Stock Exchanges for the public at large.
No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) was discussed during the interactions.
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
For Supriya Lifescience Limited
Shweta Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No.: A44973
Corporate Office : 207/208, Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai 400 063,
Maharashtra,
Tel : +91 22 4033/267692427507 | Fax : +91 22 26860011 |
CIN: L51900MH2008PLC180452
GSTIN
:
27AALCS8686A1ZX
|E-mail: supriya@supriyalifescience.com_
India.
|Website: www.supriyalifescience.com
Factory
:
A-5/2, Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, M.1.D.C., Tal.-Khed, Dist. Ratnagiri, Pin: 415 722, Maharashtra, India. Tel: +91 2356 272299 | Fax : +91 2356 272178 | E-Mail: factory @supriyalifescience.com
GOVT. RECOGNISED EXPORT HOUSE