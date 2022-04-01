Supriya Lifescience : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LTD.

Date: April 1, 2022

The Corporate Services Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400

001

Scrip Code: 543434

Manager - Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Symbol: SUPRIYA

Subject: Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the

officials of our Company,

Supriya

Lifescience Limited

Analysts/Investors on April 1, 2022 via video conference.

("Company")

will be interacting with

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation which was referred during the meeting has been already uploaded on the website of the Company www.supriyalifescience.com and is also available on the Stock Exchanges for the public at large.

No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) was discussed during the interactions.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

For Supriya Lifescience Limited

Shweta Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No.: A44973

