  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Supriya Lifescience Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPRIYA   INE07RO01027

SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED

(SUPRIYA)
News 
Summary

Supriya Lifescience : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LTD.

Creating true values that bind global health

Date: April 1, 2022

To,

The Corporate Services Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400

001

Scrip Code: 543434

Dear Sir/Madam,

Manager - Listing Department

é

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Symbol: SUPRIYA

Subject: Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015

Pursuant to the relevant provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the

officials of our Company,

Supriya

Lifescience Limited

Analysts/Investors on April 1, 2022 via video conference.

("Company")

will be interacting with

This is to further inform that the copy of the Investor Presentation which was referred during the meeting has been already uploaded on the website of the Company www.supriyalifescience.com and is also available on the Stock Exchanges for the public at large.

No unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) was discussed during the interactions.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Supriya Lifescience Limited

Shweta Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No.: A44973

Corporate Office : 207/208, Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai 400 063,

Maharashtra,

Tel : +91 22 4033/267692427507 | Fax : +91 22 26860011 |

CIN: L51900MH2008PLC180452

GSTIN

:

27AALCS8686A1ZX

|E-mail: supriya@supriyalifescience.com_

India.

|Website: www.supriyalifescience.com

Factory

:

A-5/2, Lote Parshuram Industrial Area, M.1.D.C., Tal.-Khed, Dist. Ratnagiri, Pin: 415 722, Maharashtra, India. Tel: +91 2356 272299 | Fax : +91 2356 272178 | E-Mail: factory @supriyalifescience.com

GOVT. RECOGNISED EXPORT HOUSE

Disclaimer

Supriya Lifescience Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 893 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
Net income 2021 1 238 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net cash 2021 201 M 2,65 M 2,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39 702 M 523 M 523 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Supriya Lifescience Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shireesh Bhalchandra Ambhaikar Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Ramdas Nayak Chief Financial Officer
Satish Waman Wagh Chairman & Managing Director
Pratap Santu Desai Head-Information Technology
Sushanta Kumar Mishra Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPRIYA LIFESCIENCE LIMITED1.98%523
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.60%472 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.19%326 109
PFIZER, INC.-12.33%294 888
ABBVIE INC.19.73%289 229
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.67%261 581