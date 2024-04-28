Sura Development and Investment PLC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the commercial real estate development and operation. The Company focuses on the construction and development of hotels: the ownership of patents, trademarks, franchise rights and other intangible rights, and the utilization and leasing them to others. In addition, the Company also is involved in developing, building, selling, buying, renting, leasing, furnishing and managing movable and immovable properties. The Company operates through its head office located in Amman. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had two wholly owned subsidiaries, Sura Al Thaniyah for Hotel Management Co. and Noor Jordan Advisory Co.