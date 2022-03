Sura Development and Investment P L C : Disclosure (SURA) 2022 03 13

SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SURA DEVELOPMENT & ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻯﺮُﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT PLC PM 06:18:51 2022-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 12-03-2022 06:18:51 PM ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺍﺭ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Company's opinion on the aforementioned

auditor's report

Kindly be informed that our opinion regarding our ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺎﻨﻳﺍﺮﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

Auditor's report Messrs.' Moderen-accountants as -:ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﻛ Moderen-accountants

follows:-

Type of Report: Qualified ﻆﻔﺤﺗ :ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻧ

Company's opinion: :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻱﺃﺭ

Regarding the reservation made by the auditor on the ﻎﻠﺒﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﺩﺭﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﻆﻔﺤﺘﻟﺍ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ

amount of 1,450,000 dinars, we inform you that the ﺺﺼﺨﻣ ﺬﺧﺄﺗ ﻢﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﺑ ﻢﻜﻤﻠﻌﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺎﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 1450000

company did not take a provision because this amount is 2013/200 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻱﺭﻮﻋﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﺰﻳﺎﻓ ﺔﻴﻀﻘﺑ ﻂﺒﺗﺮﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﺍﺬﻫ ﻥﻮﻛ

related to Fayez Al-Faouri No. 200/2013 preliminary .ﺎﻬﻴﻓ ﻢﻜﺣ ﺪﺟﻮﻳﻭ ﺎﻬﻨﻋ ﻉﺮﻔﺗ ﺎﻣﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺋﺍﺪﺒﻟﺍ

criminal case and its branches, and there is a ruling in it.

Date of auditor's report: 26-01-2022 2022-01-26 :ﻖﻗﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. .ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ