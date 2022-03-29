Sura Development and Investment P L C : Disclosure (SURA) 2022 03 29

SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻯﺮُﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
PM 09:13:54 2022-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC
Date: 29-03-2022 09:13:54 PM Subject: Other Material Information
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻯﺮُﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC announces the occurrence of the following material event:
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Material Event
2022-03-29 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Date of event: 29-03-2022
ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ ،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the Company's financial position, whereby the Commission must be provided with a thorough report about such proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the Company's profitability and financial position
ﻱﺭﻮﻋﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﺰﻳﺎﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻯﺮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ ﻊﻣ ﺕﺎﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﻲﺑﺎﺠﻳﺍ ﺮﺛﺃ ﻪﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻴﺳ ﺎﻤﻣ ًﺎﻴﺼﺨﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻴﺒﻛ ﻉﺎﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻟﺫ ﺲﻜﻌﻨﻴﺳﻭ ﺔﻨﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻑﺍﺮﻃﻻﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ .ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ
The signing of the settlement agreement between Sura and Mr. Fayez Al Faouri personally, which will have a positive impact on the implementation of various settlements with all creditor parties, and this will be reflected on a large segment of the shareholders of public joint-stock companies.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Ahmad Khader Alghoul :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Ahmad Khader Alghoul
