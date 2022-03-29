Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Sura Development and Investment Company (P.L.C)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SURA   JO3128311011

SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)

(SURA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sura Development and Investment P L C : Disclosure (SURA) 2022 03 29

03/30/2022 | 01:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻯﺮُﺳ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 09:13:54 2022-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC

Date: 29-03-2022 09:13:54 PM Subject: Other Material Information

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﻯﺮُﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

SURA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT PLC announces the occurrence of the following material event:

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Material Event

2022-03-29 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Date of event: 29-03-2022

ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ ،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the Company's financial position, whereby the Commission must be provided with a thorough report about such proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the Company's profitability and financial position

ﻱﺭﻮﻋﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﺰﻳﺎﻓ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﻯﺮﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻊﻴﻗﻮﺗ ﻊﻣ ﺕﺎﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ ﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟ ﻲﺑﺎﺠﻳﺍ ﺮﺛﺃ ﻪﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻴﺳ ﺎﻤﻣ ًﺎﻴﺼﺨﺷ ﻦﻣ ﺮﻴﺒﻛ ﻉﺎﻄﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻚﻟﺫ ﺲﻜﻌﻨﻴﺳﻭ ﺔﻨﺋﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻑﺍﺮﻃﻻﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﻛ .ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ

The signing of the settlement agreement between Sura and Mr. Fayez Al Faouri personally, which will have a positive impact on the implementation of various settlements with all creditor parties, and this will be reflected on a large segment of the shareholders of public joint-stock companies.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ahmad Khader Alghoul :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ahmad Khader Alghoul

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Sura Development & Investment plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 05:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)
01:45aSURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Disclosure (SURA) 2022 03 29
PU
03/16SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Assembly Decision-(SURA)-2022-03-16
PU
03/13SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Disclosure (SURA) 2022 03 13
PU
03/08SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : G.a (sura) 2022 03 08
PU
03/08SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Trading (SURA) 2022 03 08
PU
03/03Sura Development and Investment Company (P.L.C) Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
02/20SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Board Of Directors-(SURA)-2022-02-20
PU
02/03SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Trading (SURA) 2022 02 03
PU
01/09SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Trading (SURA) 2022 01 09
PU
2021SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT P L : Disclosure (SURA) 2021 12 15
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,04 M -0,06 M -0,06 M
Net cash 2021 0,01 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -91,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,92 M 5,53 M 5,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)
Duration : Period :
Sura Development and Investment Company (P.L.C) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammad Tayseer Mohammad Ghazaleh GM & Non-Independent Executive Director
Suhail Eisa Mohammed Meqableh Chairman
Ali Jassim Mohammad Al Bou Amer Vice Chairman
Mohammad Deib Shaban Nabhan Kanaker Independent Non-Executive Director
Arqam Mohammed Aqlah Rawashdeh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURA DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT COMPANY (P.L.C)5.66%6
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.11%35 401
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.66%33 200
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.15%32 606
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.49%31 823
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.04%29 913