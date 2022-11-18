Suraj Cotton Mills : Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

www.suraj.com

_________________

7-B-3, Aziz Avenue,

Gulberg 5, Lahore,

Pakistan, 54660

T: +92 (42) 3 576 0381

F: +92 (42) 3 576 0376

November 17, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir.

Re: Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the corporate Briefing Session of Suraj Cotton Mills Limited will be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 11:00 am through video conferencing (Zoom). To brief the analyst community and shareholders about the Company's historical performance, its financials and future outlook.

To attend the Session, you are requested to please send us following information for video conferencing at naeem.sheikh@suraj.com

Name of Attendee CNIC # Cell # Email Address

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

Yours Faithfully,

For Suraj Cotton Mills Limited

Company Secretary

Encl. As above

SURAJ COTTON MILLS LIMITED