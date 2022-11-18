Advanced search
    SURC   PK0035301016

SURAJ COTTON MILLS LIMITED

(SURC)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
150.93 PKR   +7.48%
02:39aSuraj Cotton Mills : Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022
PU
10/30Suraj Cotton Mills : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
10/21Suraj Cotton Mills : Board Meeting
PU
Suraj Cotton Mills : Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

11/18/2022 | 02:39am EST
www.suraj.com

_________________

7-B-3, Aziz Avenue,

Gulberg 5, Lahore,

Pakistan, 54660

T: +92 (42) 3 576 0381

F: +92 (42) 3 576 0376

November 17, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd.

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

Dear Sir.

Re:

Annual Corporate Briefing Session FY 2022

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the corporate Briefing Session of Suraj Cotton Mills Limited will be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 11:00 am through video conferencing (Zoom). To brief the analyst community and shareholders about the Company's historical performance, its financials and future outlook.

To attend the Session, you are requested to please send us following information for video conferencing at naeem.sheikh@suraj.com

Name of Attendee

CNIC #

Cell #

Email Address

We would appreciate your assistance in communicating this information to the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange.

Yours Faithfully,

For Suraj Cotton Mills Limited

Company Secretary

Encl. As above

SURAJ COTTON MILLS LIMITED

Disclaimer

Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 07:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 501 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 2 791 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net Debt 2022 2 533 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,42x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 6 697 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 130
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart SURAJ COTTON MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nadeem Maqbool Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Naeem Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Bashir Non-Executive Chairman
Maheen Hisham Adamjee Independent Director
Shams Rafi Independent Director
