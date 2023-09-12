Sure Ventures PLC - London-based venture capital fund - Updates on the company's investment portfolio. Says net asset value at the end of June 2023 was 115.4 pence, a 3.7% decrease from 119.81p per share reported at the end of March. "As quarters of the past have gone, the second quarter period was quiet and unchanged. The small decrease in the NAV was led by small negative FX movement and the costs & fees of running the PLC. There has been some great progress from our portfolio companies, in difficult global trading conditions and we are pleased with the direction," company says.
Current stock price: 90.0 pence
12-month change: down 15%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
