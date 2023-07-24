Sure Ventures plc is a United Kingdom-based externally managed closed-ended investment company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve capital growth for investors. The Company offers investors a listed vehicle that aims to achieve diversified exposure to early-stage technology companies in four markets, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company invests at the seed stage in software companies operating within their target markets to help grow them towards their Series A funding. The Company also has the scope to invest in listed and unlisted securities at an earlier or later phase of development and is not bound by jurisdiction. It is focusing on companies in the United Kingdom (UK), the Republic of Ireland, and other European countries. Shard Capital AIFM LLP is the Company's investment manager.