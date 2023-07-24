Sure Ventures PLC - London-based venture capital fund which invests in early-stage software companies in the rapidly growing areas of augmented reality, virtual reality, internet of things and artificial intelligence - Net asset value as at March 31 falls 7.1% annually to 119.81p from 128.91p, citing higher inflation and higher interest rates. NAV total return swings to negative 7.1% from positive 40% a year prior, but broadly is in line with expectations, firm says. Declares no dividend, unchanged. Looking ahead, Chair Perry Wilson says the portfolio construction of Fund 1 is now complete and "at the realization stage with several companies attracting interest from potential suitors". Further, Chair Wilson says company is confident that it is well placed to benefit from the surge of interest in artificial intelligence.
Current stock price: 100.00 pence, up 2.6% on Monday
12-month change: down 7.0%
