Surefire Resources NL : Amended Release Perenjori WA Grant of Tenement

The tenement is located 330km northeast of Perth and 3km of the township of Perenjori in the Northern Wheatbelt adjacent to the Wubin-Mullewa Road (Figure 2, below).
Figure 2 Newly Granted tenement E70/5572 - Vast in size - BLEG soils to 1g/t - 100% Surefire
Newly acquired Exploration Licence E70/5572 contains an additional, previously unrecognised, portion of the Koolanooka Greenstone Belt. Lying within typical granite-greenstone terrains of the southern Murchison Geological Province of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, the greenstones consist of metamorphosed and deformed volcanic basalts (mafic schist), felsic volcanics. Additional and related volcanogenic sedimentary rocks (quartz-feldspar-muscovite schist), anticlinal dolerite sill add to the local structural complexity. (Figure 3).
The better gold grades from the historical Sons of Gwalia and BHP BLEG sampling are found on & in the vicinity of both lithological contacts and the major fault/shear structure which transects the tenement diagonally.
The local area outside of the tenement is considered highly prospective for gold and base metal mineralisation with geological similarities to the Golden Grove area. The historical work completed on the lease is comprised of mapping and surficial BLEG soil sampling in the 1980's.
The work concentrated on the gold potential however with the low gold price at the time, the pervasive soil cover of the area and the lack of more sophisticated exploration techniques, many of the highly encouraging gold anomalies remain untested.
The better gold values recovered from historical sampling on the tenement occur on a) a lithological boundary, b) the major fault/shear structure, trending NW, transecting the tenement or c) both.
Review of Figure 3 above shows the highest gold assay, 0.98g/t occurs on the sheared/faulted boundary between Basaltic and Felsic Volcanics. The area of interest appears to have a 4km strike length which is sufficient to host economic mineralisation.
Other interesting features on the tenement that require testing are:
The Meta Basalt Volcanic / Felsic Volcanic lithological boundary - The host of two of the better gold grades from historical data.
The folded portion of the Intrusive Dolerite.
Figure4 Perenjori West BLEG gold assay results on Google Earth Plan ( Modified from GE - X2M)
Comparing the consistent Interpreted Bedrock Geology (Figure 3) with the granularity of the Regional Out Crop Geology (Figure 5) depicts the difficulty that pervasive soil cover presents for both sampling and interpretation.
