Surefire Resources NL : Amended Release Perenjori WA Grant of Tenement

Figure 3 Interpreted Bedrock Geology (Modified from DMIRS Geoview 1:500,000 Interpreted Bedrock - X2M)

Note:

The better gold grades from the historical Sons of Gwalia and BHP BLEG sampling are found on & in the vicinity of both lithological contacts and the major fault/shear structure which transects the tenement diagonally.

The local area outside of the tenement is considered highly prospective for gold and base metal mineralisation with geological similarities to the Golden Grove area. The historical work completed on the lease is comprised of mapping and surficial BLEG soil sampling in the 1980's.

The work concentrated on the gold potential however with the low gold price at the time, the pervasive soil cover of the area and the lack of more sophisticated exploration techniques, many of the highly encouraging gold anomalies remain untested.

