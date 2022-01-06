Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Surefire Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRN   AU000000SRN2

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

(SRN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surefire Resources NL : Amended Release Perenjori WA Grant of Tenement

01/06/2022 | 11:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

7 January 2022

ASX Announcement

ASX Codes: SRN and SRNOC

AMENDED TO INCLUDE JORC TABLE

PERENJORI WA

Surefire Resources NL ("the Company" or "SRN") is pleased to announce the granting of the

Perenjori west tenement E70/5572.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Under-exploredSubsurface NW trending Greenstone Sequence
  • Historical work completed by Sons of Gwalia and BHP
  • Anomalous Gold in BLEG Soil Samples - to 0.98 g/t
  • Unexplored - soil covered - structural targets of significant strike length
  • Large Tenement area - 160km2
  • 100% Surefire Resources NL

Figure 1 Surefire Resources NL - Extensive Tenement Holding - WA

__________________________________________________________________________________

AUSTRALIA U10, 100 Mill Point Road, South Perth WA 6151 | T +61 8 6331 6330 | F +61 8 9429 8800

ABN 48 083 274 024 | ASX SRN | E info@surefireresources.com.au www.surefireresources.com.au

For personal use only

7 January 2022

ASX Announcement

ASX Codes: SRN and SRNOC

_________________________________________________________________________________

The tenement is located 330km northeast of Perth and 3km of the township of Perenjori in the Northern Wheatbelt adjacent to the Wubin-Mullewa Road (Figure 2, below).

Figure 2 Newly Granted tenement E70/5572 - Vast in size - BLEG soils to 1g/t - 100% Surefire

Newly acquired Exploration Licence E70/5572 contains an additional, previously unrecognised, portion of the Koolanooka Greenstone Belt. Lying within typical granite-greenstone terrains of the southern Murchison Geological Province of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton, the greenstones consist of metamorphosed and deformed volcanic basalts (mafic schist), felsic volcanics. Additional and related volcanogenic sedimentary rocks (quartz-feldspar-muscovite schist), anticlinal dolerite sill add to the local structural complexity. (Figure 3).

2 | P a g e

7 January 2022

ASX Announcement

ASX Codes: SRN and SRNOC

_________________________________________________________________________________

For personal use only

Figure 3 Interpreted Bedrock Geology (Modified from DMIRS Geoview 1:500,000 Interpreted Bedrock - X2M)

Note:

The better gold grades from the historical Sons of Gwalia and BHP BLEG sampling are found on & in the vicinity of both lithological contacts and the major fault/shear structure which transects the tenement diagonally.

The local area outside of the tenement is considered highly prospective for gold and base metal mineralisation with geological similarities to the Golden Grove area. The historical work completed on the lease is comprised of mapping and surficial BLEG soil sampling in the 1980's.

The work concentrated on the gold potential however with the low gold price at the time, the pervasive soil cover of the area and the lack of more sophisticated exploration techniques, many of the highly encouraging gold anomalies remain untested.

3 | P a g e

For personal use only

7 January 2022

ASX Announcement

ASX Codes: SRN and SRNOC

_________________________________________________________________________________

GOLD MINERALISATION

The better gold values recovered from historical sampling on the tenement occur on a) a lithological boundary, b) the major fault/shear structure, trending NW, transecting the tenement or c) both.

Review of Figure 3 above shows the highest gold assay, 0.98g/t occurs on the sheared/faulted boundary between Basaltic and Felsic Volcanics. The area of interest appears to have a 4km strike length which is sufficient to host economic mineralisation.

Other interesting features on the tenement that require testing are:

  • The Meta Basalt Volcanic / Felsic Volcanic lithological boundary - The host of two of the better gold grades from historical data.
  • The folded portion of the Intrusive Dolerite.

Figure4 Perenjori West BLEG gold assay results on Google Earth Plan ( Modified from GE - X2M)

4 | P a g e

7 January 2022

ASX Announcement

ASX Codes: SRN and SRNOC

_________________________________________________________________________________

For personal use only

Figure 5 Interpreted Regional Surface Geology (Modified 1:250,000 Perenjori sheet - X2M) with BLEG gold > 0.02g/t

Comparing the consistent Interpreted Bedrock Geology (Figure 3) with the granularity of the Regional Out Crop Geology (Figure 5) depicts the difficulty that pervasive soil cover presents for both sampling and interpretation.

5 | P a g e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Surefire Resources NL published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL
01/06SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL : Amended Release Perenjori WA Grant of Tenement
PU
2021Surefire Resources Secures Grant for Tenement E70/5572 in Western Australia; Shares Up ..
MT
2021SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL : Perenjori WA New Lease Granted
PU
2021Surefire Resources NL Announces the Granting of the Perenjori West Tenement E70/5572
CI
2021SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL : Generates Bedrock Conductors at Kooline Project
MT
2021Surefire Resources NL Announces Exploration Results At the Kooline Silver-Lead-Copper-G..
CI
2021Surefire Resources Nl Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Surefire Resources NL Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL : Generates Soil Anomalies at Yidby Project; Shares Jump 7%
MT
2021Surefire Resources NL Announces Large Au MMI Soil Anomaly Defined At Yidby Gold Project
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2021 -3,24 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net cash 2021 3,36 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 8,71 M 8,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 45 157 142 322x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 68,7%
Chart SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Surefire Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Nikolaenko Managing Director & Director
Michael George Povey Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Charles Smith Non-Executive Director
Rudolf Tieleman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL0.00%10
BHP GROUP2.72%156 235
RIO TINTO PLC2.92%112 251
GLENCORE PLC4.81%69 796
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.50%52 547
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.37%34 086