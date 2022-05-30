Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Surefire Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRN   AU000000SRN2

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

(SRN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:01 am EDT
0.0370 AUD   -5.13%
09:59aSUREFIRE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - SRN
PU
05/26SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - SRN
PU
05/24Surefire Resources NL Is Progressing Plans to Advance its Victory Bore / Unaly Hill Vanadium Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surefire Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - SRN

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SRN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,400,000

30/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

48083274024

1.3

ASX issuer code

SRN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities that have been paid up into an existing fully paid class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SRNAK : ORDINARY PARTLY PAID NIL, 2.7C UNPAID

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of unquoted partly paid +securities that have been

And the date the +securities were

fully paid up and that are now to become quoted on ASX

fully paid up

4,400,000

28/5/2022

Is this all of the partly paid +securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those partly paid securities now been fully paid up)?

No

Issue date

30/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,400,000



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02700000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Surefire Resources NL published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2021 -3,24 M -2,32 M -2,32 M
Net cash 2021 3,36 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,7 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 45 157 142 322x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Surefire Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Nikolaenko Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Michael George Povey Non-Executive Director
Roger Charles Smith Non-Executive Director
Rudolf Tieleman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL0.00%39
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.23%158 109
RIO TINTO PLC16.56%119 878
GLENCORE PLC40.34%86 606
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC26.09%58 248
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.18%40 546