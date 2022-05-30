Surefire Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - SRN

For personal use only

Entity name

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday May 30, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date SRN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 4,400,000 30/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement