Surefire Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - SRN

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday May 30, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
SRN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4,400,000
30/05/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
48083274024
1.3
ASX issuer code
30/5/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities that have been paid up into an existing fully paid class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SRNAK : ORDINARY PARTLY PAID NIL, 2.7C UNPAID
TO (Existing Class)
SRN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of unquoted partly paid +securities that have been
And the date the +securities were
fully paid up and that are now to become quoted on ASX
fully paid up
28/5/2022
Is this all of the partly paid +securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those partly paid securities now been fully paid up)?
No
Issue date
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
4,400,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.02700000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
