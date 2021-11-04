Log in
    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/03 12:35:25 pm
91 GBX   -0.55%
03:22aAppointment of Peter Smith as Chief Executive Officer
PU
10/07SURESERVE : Contract Awarded for Transformative Swansea Energy Retrofit Scheme
PU
10/07FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Mondi Gain
DJ
Appointment of Peter Smith as Chief Executive Officer

11/04/2021 | 03:22am EDT
04 Nov 2021

The Sureserve Group is delighted to announce that after an extensive candidate search for a new Chief Executive Officer following the Board changes earlier in 2021, that it has appointed Peter Smith, currently Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as Chief Executive Officer. Peter has been with the business since July 2019 and has an extensive knowledge of both the business and the markets in which Sureserve operates.

The Group will now commence a recruitment process to identify and appoint a new Chief Financial Officer and will make a further announcement in this respect in due course. Peter Smith will continue to act as Chief Financial Officer in an interim capacity until a permanent CFO appointment is made.

Commenting on the appointment, Nick Winks, Chairman, Sureserve Group plc said "I welcome Peter's appointment to the role of Chief Executive Officer. He has shown strong engagement with, and respect from, all stakeholders during his time as Interim Chief Operating Officer. I look forward to working with him as we take the strategic direction of the Group forward."

Commenting on his appointment Peter Smith said "I am both honoured and delighted to be asked to take on the role of CEO. The opportunities for the Group are significant and I look forward to leading Sureserve on the next stage of its journey".



Sureserve Group plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 07:21:11 UTC.


