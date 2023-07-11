Sureserve Group PLC - Basildon, Essex-based compliance and energy services provider - Says court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement to facilitate takeover by Cap10 Partners has become effective. Notes trading in shares was suspended today and the cancellation of admission to trading of Sureserve shares on AIM is expected on Wednesday.

In April, Sureserve said it had reached a takeover agreement with Cap10 4NetZero Bidco, a company indirectly owned by Cap10 Partners, on an all-cash takeover. Cap10 is a Pan-European mid-market private equity firm.

Current stock price: Shares are suspended

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

