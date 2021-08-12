Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sureserve Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sureserve : £224 million energy efficiency drive for Scottish Homes

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 Apr 2015

A national fuel poverty scheme funded by the Scottish Government will be launched in September to bolster efforts to tackle fuel poverty in Scotland, transforming the way customers receive energy efficiency services.

The new scheme is a step-by-step experience for customers in Scotland to help householders from start to finish, making their homes warmer and more comfortable. It will bring improved comfort and financial benefits to tens of thousands of Scottish people by reducing CO2 levels and improving Scotland's housing stock.

Three organisations will form the joint venture Warmworks Scotland and ensure support is available at a national level for households as part of a contract worth up to £224m over a seven year term. The new scheme will launch in September 2015.

Changeworks, the Energy Saving Trust and Everwarm, part of the Sureserve Group, will join forces to provide full support from insulation and heating to microgeneration measures to households suffering from fuel poverty across Scotland, targeting lower-income families.

Michael McMahon, Managing Director at Everwarm, said:
'This partnership brings together stable funding, the strongest policy expertise and on-the-ground practical support to take a new approach to energy efficiency.

'We have a successful track record of designing and installing a range of energy efficiency measures and experience of delivering on a national scale. Over the next five years, we will be harnessing major Government investment to install improvements in thousands of homes in Scotland. This is an important step in addressing fuel poverty and helping residents understand the opportunities of energy efficiency and access support.'

Mike Thornton, Energy Saving Trust Director of Government Services, said:
'This will give people living in fuel poverty really practical support. The initiative provides a more integrated step-by-step service to customers, from the initial referral through to the installation and beyond.

'Each customer will receive their own personal adviser and be supported through any complex issue or challenge they may face. This project will continue to help improve the lives of people in Scotland by making their homes warmer and more comfortable.'

Teresa Bray, Changeworks Chief Executive, said:
'We believe the successful approach for a fuel poverty project of this scale demands an alternative delivery model. We've bonded the skills and expertise of two leading social enterprises with the private sector to deliver a high quality public service to tackle fuel poverty. This delivery model offers new opportunities to provide effective and efficient services to help struggling households in rural and urban Scotland.'



Back to all press releases

Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SURESERVE GROUP PLC
04:51aSURESERVE : K&T Heating help client achieve 100% compliance
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : awarded a £39m metering contract with Scottish Power
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Everwarm to work with Cloch Housing Association
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Funding for electric charging points available for businesses in Sco..
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Sure Maintenance wins Gas Safety Award
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : acquires Precision Lifts
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : acquires Aaron Heating Services
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : Sure Maintenance highly commended
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : acquires Sure Maintenance
PU
04:51aSURESERVE : £224 million energy efficiency drive for Scottish Homes
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 235 M 326 M 326 M
Net income 2021 8,10 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net cash 2021 4,26 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 153 M 213 M 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Sureserve Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURESERVE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 96,00 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Smith Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Nicholas Paul David Winks Non-Executive Chairman
Robert William Lindsay Legget Senior Independent Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Derek Zissman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURESERVE GROUP PLC0.00%213
CINTAS CORPORATION10.37%40 243
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.36%24 687
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.56%15 031
EDENRED SE5.73%14 287
LG CORP.-1.34%13 072