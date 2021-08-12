Sureserve : Academy begins training new candidates

08 Jan 2018

A new initiative from Sureserve Fire & Electrical has welcomed a group of young people interested in a career in Fire Safety to the first phase of a three year course; something the business has set up to tackle what they say is a serious skills shortage in the fire industry, and the increasing demands of clients.

Sureserve approached a number of colleges in London and the South East and requested suitable candidates with electrical experience for the Academy. They had a great response, and after initially vetting a number of young people who had just finished their City and Guilds level 2 and 3 electrical traineeships, the candidates applied for a place at the Academy and went on to meet their fellow candidates and staff at Sureserve.

Sureserve have structured the three year course to be delivered by themselves as well as industry leading partners in fire safety equipment and tool manufacturing, and training providers. Combining in-lesson learning, theory and site based practical experience, each candidate has been paired with an experienced 'mentor' who will work alongside the candidate throughout the three years. The mentors have been chosen from among Sureserve's best engineers, and being called up is a testament to their professionalism and knowledge. By working so closely with an experienced engineer, the candidates will benefit from a learning experience which caters to their individual strengths and requirements, making sure they are all trained to the highest standards by the end of their course.

Mentored training on this scale is unequalled in the industry, with Sureserve being an industry leader in this area. But it's not just the ten candidates that Sureserve are committed to investing in.

Andy Vernall, Managing Director at Sureserve explained 'This is about raising the skill and competency of the Sureserve Fire & Electrical business to meet today's demand, and to be prepared for tomorrow's challenges. And it isn't limited by the Academy. This is one piece of the training puzzle for us, we've also got apprenticeship programmes starting for electricians, as well as four of our managers who are beginning a higher level Operations management course this month. Our commitment is to creating a workforce that operates to the highest standards, is happy and passionate about what they do, and is the very best of the next generation of Fire Safety professionals.'