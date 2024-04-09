09 Apr 2024

We are delighted to announce that on Monday 8th April we signed and exchanged a contract to acquire Duality Group Ltd and its subsidiaries Gas Call Services Ltd, WRB Gas (Contracts) Ltd, and Dyson Energy Services Limited, businesses delivering heating, energy savings, and renewable solutions to the social housing sector and residential clients. Duality was established in 2016, acquiring Dyson in the same year, before subsequently acquiring Gas Call in 2018 and WRB in 2021. The business has grown to revenues of £56m, and will increase our geographic coverage as well as deepening our service offering. We are delighted to welcome Duality and their 421 employees to Sureserve. We look forward to working with Duality's customers, staff, and management in continuing to build on a successful platform.

Commenting on the acquisition, Graham Levinsohn, Group CEO, Sureserve Group Ltd said:

"The acquisition of Duality aligns with Sureserve's mission - to be the trusted partner of choice to the social housing and related public sector in delivering essential and affordable heating, energy savings, and compliance solutions, playing a key and progressive role in decarbonisation, always delivering for customers, employees, residents and the environment with safety, integrity and respect at the forefront of everything we do".

