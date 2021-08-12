Sureserve : Camden Council contract for Sureserve Fire & Electrical

22 Jul 2014

Sureserve Fire & Electrical, part of the Sureserve Group, has successfully teamed up with Fire Risk Assessment specialists, Frankham Group, to deliver the winning bid for a Camden Council contract which will provide intrusive fire risk inspections for 750 residential properties. Pairing our systems engineers with Frankham's highly qualified risk assessors allows us to provide compliance solutions on a case by case basis; with costed recommendations, the rationale behind them and a review of suitable alternatives.

Camden Council will benefit from a multi-disciplinary approach which reduces the time lag between risk identification and resolution, whilst their residents will benefit from reduced inconvenience as all of the Borescope holes will be made good at the end of each inspection.