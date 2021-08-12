Log in
    LAKE   GB00BSKS1M86

SURESERVE GROUP PLC

(LAKE)
Sureserve : Everwarm's Craig McWilliams wins Apprentice of the Year Award

08/12/2021 | 04:51am EDT
04 Dec 2014

Everwarm's Craig McWilliams was announced Apprentice of the Year at the Annual Domestic Gas Apprentice Awards held on 18 November, organised by City of Glasgow College.

The awards ceremony, now in its 48th year, celebrates the achievements of the SVC Gas Installation and Maintenance (Level 3) students. Each year three of the best students from first, second and third year are selected based on their results throughout the year. The event was attended by apprentices, their family and friends, representatives from the companies the apprentices work for, along with business contacts and sponsors of the event. Guest speaker and Managing Director of Everwarm, Michael McMahon, spoke about the importance of training providers, employers and colleges working together so that the right candidates can be sourced and trained to the highest standards.

Craig joined Everwarm, part of the Sureserve Group, in August 2013 as Apprentice Heating Engineer. In his first year his work has been exceptional. Craig is respected by his peers and supervisors and is a valued member of the team. He carries out heating installations and boiler replacements in both private and social housing throughout Scotland.



Disclaimer

Sureserve Group plc published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 08:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
